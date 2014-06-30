NEW DELHI, June 30 India's Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest oil refining complex, imported 5.2 percent more crude in May compared with the previous month and shipped in Ecuadorian oil after a gap of eight months, trade data compiled by Reuters showed.

In May the refiner also imported oil from Iraq after a six-month break, the data showed.

Reliance imported about 1.27 million bpd in May as it had raised runs at its older 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant by about 11.3 percent from a year ago.

Share of African oil in Reliance's overall crude imports surged nearly 19 percent in May from 11 percent in the previous month, the data showed.

Reliance's intake of African grades could rise in this year after the oil from the region has turned cheaper due to a shale oil boom in the U.S.

Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey and BCF -17 from Venezuela; Maya from Mexico; Napo from Ecuador; Peregrino and Roncador from Brazil; Gharib Blend from Egypt; Dalia from Angola; Lokele from Cameroon, Olende blend and Mandji from Gabon, Qua Iboe from Nigeria and Dar Blend from Sudan.

It also buys oil from the Neutral Zone, a region whose production belongs to both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Grades from the joint area include Khafji and Eocene.

Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in May 2014 versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ MAY APRIL %CHG MAY %CHG JAN-MAY JAN-MAY %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 84.5 23.6 258.5 65.6 28.8 62.6 24.4 156.5 Colombia 0.0 141.4 -100.0 66.3 -100.0 75.8 65.4 16.0 Ecuador 78.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.1 0.0 -- Mexico 61.9 59.5 4.1 61.7 0.4 62.6 62.3 0.5 Venezuela 196.8 338.0 -41.8 335.3 -41.3 283.8 427.6 -33.6 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 421.6 562.4 -25.0 528.9 -20.3 501.0 579.7 -13.6 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.9 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.9 -100.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 78.6 56.4 39.5 122.7 -35.9 86.9 114.8 -24.3 Oman 8.7 4.7 84.4 6.1 42.5 4.5 10.2 -56.5 Iraq 67.7 0.0 -- 66.7 1.5 13.9 68.0 -79.6 Qatar 177.0 123.3 43.6 66.3 166.9 122.4 64.0 91.4 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.0 -100.0 S. Arabia 221.8 192.0 15.5 242.7 -8.6 224.0 199.4 12.3 UAE 55.7 103.2 -46.1 0.0 -- 57.9 30.1 92.1 TOTAL 609.4 479.5 27.1 504.5 20.8 509.6 493.6 3.2 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.7 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 0.0 32.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 19.4 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 32.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 26.0 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 30.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.2 5.5 229.1 Angola 64.2 31.6 103.0 33.6 91.1 64.9 47.6 36.3 Cameroon 23.2 0.0 -- 23.1 0.5 9.4 9.4 0.1 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.9 -100.0 Egypt 17.5 18.1 -3.5 35.1 -50.1 18.0 32.4 -44.5 Gabon 47.0 0.0 -- 41.9 12.2 11.7 11.6 0.8 Sudan 55.1 20.9 163.4 0.0 -- 23.8 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 0.0 60.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.4 19.2 -14.5 TOTAL 238.0 131.6 80.8 133.7 78.0 162.4 135.7 19.7 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1269.0 1206.1 5.2 1167.1 8.7 1205.8 1215.9 -0.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)