NEW DELHI, July 30 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 10 percent more oil in June compared with a year earlier, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.32 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in June, an increase of about 3.8 percent from May, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, about 30 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve refining margins. In the first six months of 2014, the private refiner shipped in about 1.22 million bpd of oil, an increase of about 0.9 percent from a year ago, the data showed. In January-June 2014, Reliance bought about 42 percent of its oil needs from Latin America compared to nearly 47 percent last year, with Venezuela maintaining its position as the top crude supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia. Qatar was the third biggest oil supplier to Reliance, replacing Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Reliance has rejigged its annual crude import deal with Saudi Aramco, replacing about 10,000 bpd of tougher grades from the neutral zone with lighter grades from the kingdom. In 2014, Reliance will buy 185,000 bpd of lighter grades from Saudi Aramco and about 40,000 bpd of grades like Ratawi from the neutral zone. The share of middle eastern crude in Reliance's overall oil imports in the first half rose marginally, while that of African grades jumped to nearly 14 percent from about 11 percent a year ago. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-June 2014 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ June May %change June %change Jan-June Jan-June %change Country 2014 2013 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 22.6 84.5 -73.3 22.5 0.5 56.0 24.1 132.4 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 63.3 54.5 16.0 Ecuador 71.5 78.3 -8.7 69.2 3.3 25.3 11.5 120.2 Mexico 61.9 61.9 0.0 63.7 -2.7 62.5 62.5 0.0 Venezuela 402.1 196.8 104.3 348.2 15.5 303.4 414.5 -26.8 TOTAL 558.2 421.6 32.4 503.6 10.8 510.5 567.1 -10.0 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 36.2 78.6 -54.0 146.9 -75.4 78.5 120.1 -34.7 Oman 4.5 8.7 -48.5 0.0 -- 4.5 8.5 -47.8 Iraq 66.7 67.7 -1.4 133.4 -50.0 22.6 78.9 -71.3 Qatar 81.4 177.0 -54.0 76.5 6.4 115.6 66.0 75.1 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0 S. Arabia 208.0 221.8 -6.2 173.2 20.1 221.4 195.1 13.5 U.A.E. 164.1 55.7 194.8 51.1 221.3 75.5 33.6 124.7 TOTAL 560.9 609.4 -8.0 581.1 -3.5 518.1 508.1 2.0 Europe Albania 20.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 20.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.7 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 0.0 -- Kazak 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 16.2 5.4 200.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 21.7 5.4 303.2 Africa Nigeria 30.4 30.9 -1.4 0.0 -- 20.2 4.6 338.4 Angola 65.5 64.2 2.0 0.0 -- 65.0 39.7 63.6 Cameroon 0.0 23.2 -100.0 23.3 -100.0 7.8 11.7 -33.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.3 -100.0 Egypt 18.1 17.5 3.2 57.6 -68.6 18.0 36.6 -50.8 Gabon 0.0 47.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.7 9.7 0.8 Sudan 42.2 55.1 -23.4 0.0 -- 26.9 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 21.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.3 16.0 7.7 TOTAL 177.7 238.0 -25.3 80.9 119.7 164.9 126.6 30.3 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - TOTAL ALL 1316.9 1269.0 3.8 1198.2 9.9 1224.2 1212.9 0.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)