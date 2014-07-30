NEW DELHI, July 30 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported nearly 10 percent more oil in June compared with a year
earlier, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed.
Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue,
bought about 1.32 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in June, an increase of about 3.8 percent
from May, the data showed.
Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million
bpd of oil, about 30 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows
the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve
refining margins.
In the first six months of 2014, the private refiner shipped in about 1.22 million bpd of
oil, an increase of about 0.9 percent from a year ago, the data showed.
In January-June 2014, Reliance bought about 42 percent of its oil needs from Latin America
compared to nearly 47 percent last year, with Venezuela maintaining its position as the top
crude supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia.
Qatar was the third biggest oil supplier to Reliance, replacing Neutral Zone, a border area
whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Reliance has rejigged its annual crude import deal with Saudi Aramco, replacing about 10,000
bpd of tougher grades from the neutral zone with lighter grades from the kingdom. In 2014,
Reliance will buy 185,000 bpd of lighter grades from Saudi Aramco and about 40,000 bpd of grades
like Ratawi from the neutral zone.
The share of middle eastern crude in Reliance's overall oil imports in the first half rose
marginally, while that of African grades jumped to nearly 14 percent from about 11 percent a
year ago.
Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-June 2014
versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Region/ June May %change June %change Jan-June Jan-June %change
Country 2014 2013 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 22.6 84.5 -73.3 22.5 0.5 56.0 24.1 132.4
Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 63.3 54.5 16.0
Ecuador 71.5 78.3 -8.7 69.2 3.3 25.3 11.5 120.2
Mexico 61.9 61.9 0.0 63.7 -2.7 62.5 62.5 0.0
Venezuela 402.1 196.8 104.3 348.2 15.5 303.4 414.5 -26.8
TOTAL 558.2 421.6 32.4 503.6 10.8 510.5 567.1 -10.0
Asia
Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0
Middle East
Neutral Zone 36.2 78.6 -54.0 146.9 -75.4 78.5 120.1 -34.7
Oman 4.5 8.7 -48.5 0.0 -- 4.5 8.5 -47.8
Iraq 66.7 67.7 -1.4 133.4 -50.0 22.6 78.9 -71.3
Qatar 81.4 177.0 -54.0 76.5 6.4 115.6 66.0 75.1
Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0
S. Arabia 208.0 221.8 -6.2 173.2 20.1 221.4 195.1 13.5
U.A.E. 164.1 55.7 194.8 51.1 221.3 75.5 33.6 124.7
TOTAL 560.9 609.4 -8.0 581.1 -3.5 518.1 508.1 2.0
Europe
Albania 20.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.7 0.0 --
TOTAL 20.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.7 0.0 --
C.I.S.
Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 0.0 --
Kazak 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 16.2 5.4 200.0
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 21.7 5.4 303.2
Africa
Nigeria 30.4 30.9 -1.4 0.0 -- 20.2 4.6 338.4
Angola 65.5 64.2 2.0 0.0 -- 65.0 39.7 63.6
Cameroon 0.0 23.2 -100.0 23.3 -100.0 7.8 11.7 -33.0
Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 --
Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.3 -100.0
Egypt 18.1 17.5 3.2 57.6 -68.6 18.0 36.6 -50.8
Gabon 0.0 47.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.7 9.7 0.8
Sudan 42.2 55.1 -23.4 0.0 -- 26.9 0.0 --
Eq. Guinea 21.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.3 16.0 7.7
TOTAL 177.7 238.0 -25.3 80.9 119.7 164.9 126.6 30.3
Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 0.0 --
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
TOTAL ALL 1316.9 1269.0 3.8 1198.2 9.9 1224.2 1212.9 0.9
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number
of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)