NEW DELHI, Feb 17 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 23 percent more oil in January than a year earlier, ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed. It shipped in about 59 percent of its oil needs from the Middle East in January compared with about 53 percent a year ago, while the share of Latin American grades in its overall purchases shrank to 31 percent from about 36 percent. African grades' share in the overall purchases reduced to 8.3 percent in January from 11 percent a year ago. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun Jan Dec %Chg Jan %Chg try 2017 2016 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 153.3 103.6 48.0 64.2 138.7 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 67.3 -100.0 Mexico 70.1 137.8 -49.1 67.3 4.2 Venezuela 260.4 268.7 -3.1 264.3 -1.5 TOTAL 483.8 510.1 -5.1 463.1 4.5 Middle East Iran 113.8 59.1 92.5 0.0 -- Iraq 195.1 232.6 -16.1 197.3 -1.1 Qatar 65.1 36.7 77.5 20.4 218.5 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 33.7 -100.0 S Arabia 441.0 198.1 122.6 374.0 17.9 U.A.E. 92.6 106.4 -13.0 27.9 231.4 Dubai 15.8 0.0 -- 16.2 -2.2 TOTAL 923.4 632.9 45.9 669.4 37.9 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 31.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 31.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 62.4 57.5 8.5 61.7 1.2 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 21.8 -100.0 Chad 31.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Egypt 35.4 70.9 -50.1 34.9 1.4 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 21.9 -100.0 TOTAL 129.4 128.4 0.8 140.4 -7.8 TOTAL ALL 1,568.1 1,271.4 23.3 1272.9 23.2 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. January data includes some parcels that arrived in December but discharged in January. The data also include cargo that arrived in January and discharged in early February. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)