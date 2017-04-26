NEW DELHI, April 26 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 5.3 percent more oil in March from a year ago, ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed. The imports were however a third more than the low base of February, the data showed. In the first quarter of 2017, the private refiner shipped in 1.3 percent less oil from a year ago. Reliance, which had reported its quarterly earnings on Monday, said its crude processing declined marginally during the quarter due to a maintenance shutdown of a fluid catalytic cracker. Reliance shipped in about 10 percent of its imports from dated-Brent linked African grades compared with about 2.7 percent a year ago, the data showed. The share of Latin American oil in its overall purchases however declined to about 39 percent from about 41.5 percent a year ago, while that of Middle East fell to about 46 percent from 56 percent. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun March Feb %Chg March %Chg Jan-March Jan-March %Chg try 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 63.9 89.2 -28.4 23.2 175.0 102.6 29.8 244.2 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 22.9 -100.0 Ecuador 24.7 77.2 -68.1 0.0 -- 32.5 0.0 -- Mexico 63.7 0.0 -- 68.5 -7.0 46.1 69.4 -33.5 Venezuela 395.7 292.6 35.2 467.0 -15.3 317.0 387.0 -18.1 TOTAL 548.0 459.0 19.4 558.7 -1.9 498.2 509.1 -2.1 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.4 -100.0 Middle East Iran 58.0 0.0 -- 89.3 -35.0 59.2 30.4 94.5 Iraq 200.5 152.7 31.4 135.8 47.7 183.8 202.9 -9.4 Qatar 36.8 40.9 -10.0 120.9 -69.5 47.8 93.7 -49.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.5 -100.0 S Arabia 275.8 213.0 29.5 346.4 -20.4 313.2 373.5 -16.2 U.A.E. 63.2 95.9 -34.1 59.9 5.5 83.5 64.6 29.4 Dubai 15.8 17.5 -9.7 0.0 -- 16.3 5.5 197.1 TOTAL 650.3 520.1 25.0 752.3 -13.6 703.8 782.1 -10.0 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 63.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 32.5 0.0 -- Russia 21.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 84.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 40.0 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 59.6 65.9 -9.6 0.0 -- 62.5 31.5 98.3 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 15.3 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.9 0.0 -- Egypt 35.3 39.4 -10.4 36.2 -2.6 36.6 24.2 51.0 Sudan 41.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.3 6.9 107.0 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.5 -100.0 TOTAL 136.3 105.3 29.5 36.2 276.5 124.3 85.4 45.6 TOTAL ALL 1419.2 1084.4 30.9 1347.3 5.3 1366.3 1384.0 -1.3 The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. The data also include cargo that arrived in February and discharged in early March. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)