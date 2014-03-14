NEW DELHI, March 14 Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 26.2 percent more oil in February than in January, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters show. Reliance operates two refineries at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state, which together can process 1.2 million barrels per day of oil. It imported about 1.38 million bpd oil in February, an increase of about 22 percent from February 2013, the data show. The private refiner's oil imports may decline in March. It plans to shut 330,000 bpd in crude units, vacuum gasoil and naphtha hydrotreaters for three and a half weeks from March 20 at its 660,000 bpd plant in western Gujarat state. Reliance, which regularly tests new grades to maximise its refining margins, received a rare cargo of Albania's Patos Marinza and skipped purchases from Iraq for a fourth straight month, the data show. Its imports from outside the Middle East included Merey, Leona and Hamaca from Venezuela; Maya from Mexico; Roncador from Brazil; Castilla from Colombia; Aseng from Equatorial Guinea, Lokele from Cameroon, Saturno Blend and Dalia from Angola; Olende from Gabon; and Qua Iboe and Brass Blend from Nigeria. It also buys oil from the Neutral Zone, a region where the production belongs to both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Grades from the joint area include Khafji, Ratawi, Houte and Eocene. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in February 2014 versus January and a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ REGION/ FEB JAN %CHG FEB %CHG JAN-FEB JAN-FEB %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2013 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 72.0 109.9 -34.5 0.0 -- 91.9 0.0 -- Colombia 74.6 65.8 13.4 0.0 -- 69.9 71.1 -1.7 Mexico 68.7 61.7 11.2 65.5 4.9 65.0 62.3 4.5 Venezuela 294.4 263.0 12.0 441.0 -33.2 277.9 495.0 -43.9 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 509.7 500.4 1.9 506.5 0.6 504.8 628.4 -19.7 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 17.1 -100.0 0.0 8.1 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 17.1 -100.0 0.0 8.1 -100.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 128.9 90.2 43.0 126.3 2.1 108.6 137.5 -21.0 Oman 9.3 0.0 -- 19.3 -52.0 4.4 9.2 -52.0 Qatar 147.1 57.8 154.6 79.5 85.1 100.2 58.6 70.9 S. Arabia 278.2 213.6 30.3 178.9 55.5 244.3 174.3 40.1 UAE 39.7 50.7 -21.7 34.2 16.3 45.5 34.4 32.2 TOTAL 603.3 412.3 46.3 438.1 37.7 502.9 414.0 21.5 Europe Albania 21.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 21.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.2 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 32.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 17.1 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 34.8 31.5 10.7 0.0 -- 33.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 34.8 63.9 -45.5 0.0 -- 50.1 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 64.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 30.4 14.2 114.6 Angola 68.4 60.8 12.5 35.6 92.1 64.4 34.6 86.0 Cameroon 24.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.8 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 53.6 -100.0 0.0 25.5 -100.0 Egypt 19.4 17.6 10.4 38.8 -50.1 18.4 27.7 -33.3 Gabon 10.9 0.0 -- 16.0 -32.1 5.2 7.6 -32.1 Sudan 0.0 20.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.6 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 23.3 0.0 -- 24.4 -4.5 11.1 49.2 -77.5 TOTAL 210.8 98.6 113.9 168.5 25.1 151.9 158.7 -4.3 Canada 0.0 14.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.4 0.0 -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 1380.2 1089.3 26.7 1130.2 22.1 1227.3 1209.2 1.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jane Baird)