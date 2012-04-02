Reliance Industries KG-D6's facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Reliance Industries lost 1.3 percent, with traders citing fears of weaker fiscal Q4 earnings due to falling refining margins and reduced output from its KG-D6 gas blocks.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch warned Jan-March net profit would drop 20 percent year-on-year to 42.9 billion rupees, in a report dated on Monday, maintaining its "neutral" rating on the stock.

The brokerage also cut its earnings-per-share forecast for Reliance Industries for fiscal 2012 by 3 percent to 61.2 rupees and its price target on the stock by 2 percent to 831 rupees, to also reflect higher-than-expected net debt.

Reliance shares have endured a tough March due to profit concerns, losing 8.6 percent in the month, far above the 1.7 percent loss in the broader Nifty index.

