MUMBAI Feb 14 India's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. plans a capital expenditure of 70-80 billion rupees ($1.4-$1.6 billion) for the next fiscal year starting in April 2012, almost the same as that is earmarked for 2011/12, Chief Executive Officer Lalit Jalan said.

The Mumbai-based company controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani reported a net profit of 4.08 billion rupees for the three months to Dec. 31, marginally up from 4.05 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1=49.37 rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)