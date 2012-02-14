US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
MUMBAI Feb 14 India's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. plans a capital expenditure of 70-80 billion rupees ($1.4-$1.6 billion) for the next fiscal year starting in April 2012, almost the same as that is earmarked for 2011/12, Chief Executive Officer Lalit Jalan said.
The Mumbai-based company controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani reported a net profit of 4.08 billion rupees for the three months to Dec. 31, marginally up from 4.05 billion rupees a year earlier.
($1=49.37 rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
