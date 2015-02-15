MUMBAI, Feb 15 India's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said its quarterly profit for the October-December period was up 0.4 percent to 4.5 billion rupees. The total income of the company was at 47.88 billion rupees for the three months that ended on Dec. 31, 2014, compared with 42.18 billion rupees reported a year ago, it said in a statement late on Saturday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Robert Birsel)