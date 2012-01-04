Jan 4 The Indian government has approved
Reliance Industries' $1.53 billion investment plan for
developing four satellite fields in its D6 gas block off India's
east coast, two newspapers reported on Wednesday.
The investment plan, which will help boost falling output of
the gas field in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, has been
pending with the authorities for two years, the Times of India
and the Mint said, citing news agency Press Trust of India.
A Reliance spokesman in Mumbai could not immediately be
reached for a comment.
The four satellite fields can produce 10 million cubic
metres of gas per day by 2016, which will help shore up output
from the D6 block that has seen a 35 percent drop in production
in the past 15 months, the reports said.
Reliance's shares fell 35 percent in 2011, underperforming
the broader index, on investor worries about declining output at
the key gas field.
Last year, Reliance tied up with BP to further
develop the D6 block, where output is lagging targets, and the
British company has said production from the field could rise
from 2014.