Jan 4 India's upstream regulator has
cleared Reliance Industries' $1.53 billion plan to
develop four satellite fields to boost output at its D6 block
and sent it for final government approval, an official source
said on Wednesday.
"The management committee has approved the investment plan
of Reliance Industries for its D6 gas block," the source at the
Directorate General of Hydrocarbons told Reuters.
A Reliance Industries spokesman declined immediate comment.
Earlier two newspapers had reported the government had
approved the investment by Reliance.
The investment plan, which will help boost falling output of
the gas field in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, has been
pending with the authorities for two years, the Times of India
and the Mint said, citing news agency Press Trust of India.
The four satellite fields, off India's east coast, can
produce 10 million cubic metres of gas per day by 2016, which
will help shore up output from the D6 block that has seen output
fall a third since 2010.
Gas output had declined as Reliance drilled fewer wells than
planned and six wells have ceased to produce due to the entry of
sand or water, the government said last month.
Reliance drilled 22 wells at D1 and D3 gas fields in the
block, four of which are yet to go into production, against 31
producing wells approved for drilling up to March 2012 in the
field development plan (FDP).
But the company last year tied up with BP to further
develop the D6 block, and the British firm has said production
from the field could rise from 2014 with the help of the
satellite fields.
Reliance's shares fell 35 percent in 2011, underperforming
the broader index, on investor worries about declining output at
the key gas field.