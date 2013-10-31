Oct 31 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest
refining complex, imported 12.6 percent less oil in September compared with a year earlier and
made a rare purchase of Australia's Gippsland oil, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters
showed.
Reliance bought about 1.27 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in September, a decline of
about 3.7 percent from August, the data showed.
Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million
bpd of oil, about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows
the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve
refining margins.
In the first nine months of 2013, the private refiner shipped in about 1.24 million bpd of
oil, a slip of 2.8 percent from a year ago, the data showed.
From January to September, it bought about 46 percent of its oil needs from Latin America,
with Venezuela maintaining its position as top crude supplier, which it has held since May 2012,
followed by Saudi Arabia.
The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the
third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first three quarters of this year.
Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000
to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone.
Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey, Leona and Hamaca from
Venezuela, Peregrino from Brazil, Maya from Mexico, Castilla from Colombia, Patos Marinza from
Albania, Dar Blend from Sudan and Ras Gharib from Egypt.
Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-September 2013
versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Region/ Sept Aug %chg Sept %chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %chg
Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 21.7 0.0 -- 67.4 -67.8 20.9 84.6 -75.3
Colombia 132.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 51.2 3.9 1204.9
Ecuador 0.0 31.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.2 0.0 --
Mexico 67.4 61.7 9.1 0.0 -- 63.1 38.6 63.6
Venezuela 397.4 442.3 -10.1 422.3 -5.9 416.3 278.8 49.3
TOTAL 618.7 535.4 15.6 489.7 26.4 562.7 405.9 38.6
Asia
Malaysia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.9 -100.0
Australia 16.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.3 6.5 11.9
TOTAL 16.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.3 7.4 -2.1
Middle East
Neutral zone 100.0 196.6 -49.1 148.1 -32.4 122.1 142.5 -14.3
Oman 0.0 9.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.7 6.5 3.0
Iraq 0.0 129.9 -100.0 68.1 -100.0 74.4 71.5 4.0
Qatar 68.6 90.3 -24.0 125.1 -45.1 75.6 114.0 -33.7
Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.9 0.0 --
S Arabia 172.9 168.5 2.6 183.7 -5.9 196.5 196.9 -0.2
UAE 180.2 84.0 114.6 134.0 34.5 63.8 89.3 -28.6
Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.5 -100.0
Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 28.6 -100.0 0.0 17.2 -100.0
TOTAL 521.8 678.4 -23.1 687.5 -24.1 542.9 649.5 -16.4
Europe
Albania 20.0 20.1 -0.5 0.0 -- 4.5 1.6 186.3
TOTAL 20.0 20.1 -0.5 0.0 -- 4.5 1.6 186.3
C.I.S.
Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 0.0 --
Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.9 -100.0
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 3.9 -8.1
Africa
Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 3.6 -16.1
Angola 0.0 31.6 -100.0 99.6 -100.0 33.7 78.8 -57.2
Cameroon 0.0 23.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.4 11.4 -8.5
Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 32.4 -100.0 0.0 17.3 -100.0
Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.5 0.0 --
Egypt 52.6 17.5 200.1 54.0 -2.6 36.2 39.7 -8.7
Gabon 0.0 11.2 -100.0 31.2 -100.0 11.2 23.8 -53.0
Sudan 38.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.4 2.3 91.4
Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 56.4 -100.0 10.6 26.2 -59.4
TOTAL 91.2 83.8 8.9 273.6 -66.7 115.1 202.9 -43.3
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 1268.3 1317.7 -3.7 1450.8 -12.6 1236.1 1271.2 -2.8
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number
of days.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)