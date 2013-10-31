Oct 31 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 12.6 percent less oil in September compared with a year earlier and made a rare purchase of Australia's Gippsland oil, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance bought about 1.27 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in September, a decline of about 3.7 percent from August, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve refining margins. In the first nine months of 2013, the private refiner shipped in about 1.24 million bpd of oil, a slip of 2.8 percent from a year ago, the data showed. From January to September, it bought about 46 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela maintaining its position as top crude supplier, which it has held since May 2012, followed by Saudi Arabia. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first three quarters of this year. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey, Leona and Hamaca from Venezuela, Peregrino from Brazil, Maya from Mexico, Castilla from Colombia, Patos Marinza from Albania, Dar Blend from Sudan and Ras Gharib from Egypt. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-September 2013 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Sept Aug %chg Sept %chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 21.7 0.0 -- 67.4 -67.8 20.9 84.6 -75.3 Colombia 132.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 51.2 3.9 1204.9 Ecuador 0.0 31.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.2 0.0 -- Mexico 67.4 61.7 9.1 0.0 -- 63.1 38.6 63.6 Venezuela 397.4 442.3 -10.1 422.3 -5.9 416.3 278.8 49.3 TOTAL 618.7 535.4 15.6 489.7 26.4 562.7 405.9 38.6 Asia Malaysia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.9 -100.0 Australia 16.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.3 6.5 11.9 TOTAL 16.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.3 7.4 -2.1 Middle East Neutral zone 100.0 196.6 -49.1 148.1 -32.4 122.1 142.5 -14.3 Oman 0.0 9.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.7 6.5 3.0 Iraq 0.0 129.9 -100.0 68.1 -100.0 74.4 71.5 4.0 Qatar 68.6 90.3 -24.0 125.1 -45.1 75.6 114.0 -33.7 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.9 0.0 -- S Arabia 172.9 168.5 2.6 183.7 -5.9 196.5 196.9 -0.2 UAE 180.2 84.0 114.6 134.0 34.5 63.8 89.3 -28.6 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.5 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 28.6 -100.0 0.0 17.2 -100.0 TOTAL 521.8 678.4 -23.1 687.5 -24.1 542.9 649.5 -16.4 Europe Albania 20.0 20.1 -0.5 0.0 -- 4.5 1.6 186.3 TOTAL 20.0 20.1 -0.5 0.0 -- 4.5 1.6 186.3 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.9 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 3.9 -8.1 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 3.6 -16.1 Angola 0.0 31.6 -100.0 99.6 -100.0 33.7 78.8 -57.2 Cameroon 0.0 23.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.4 11.4 -8.5 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 32.4 -100.0 0.0 17.3 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.5 0.0 -- Egypt 52.6 17.5 200.1 54.0 -2.6 36.2 39.7 -8.7 Gabon 0.0 11.2 -100.0 31.2 -100.0 11.2 23.8 -53.0 Sudan 38.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.4 2.3 91.4 Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 56.4 -100.0 10.6 26.2 -59.4 TOTAL 91.2 83.8 8.9 273.6 -66.7 115.1 202.9 -43.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1268.3 1317.7 -3.7 1450.8 -12.6 1236.1 1271.2 -2.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)