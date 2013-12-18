Dec 18 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 9.6 percent less oil in November compared with a year earlier and made a rare purchase of Angola's Saturno Blend, Nigeria's Usan and Libya's Mellitah grades, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance shipped in about 1.15 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in November, a decline of about 15.3 percent from October, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve refining margins. In the first 11 months of 2013, the private refiner shipped in about 1.24 million bpd of oil, about 2.7 percent less from a year earlier, the data showed. From January to November, it bought about 45 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela maintaining its position as top crude supplier, which it has held since May 2012, followed by Saudi Arabia. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first eleven months of 2013. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey, and Hamaca from Venezuela, Peregrino and Ronacdor from Brazil, Maya from Mexico, Castilla from Colombia, Ras Gharib from Egypt and Dalia from Angola. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-November 2013 versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Nov Oct %chg Nov %chg Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 91.6 82.3 11.3 68.4 33.9 33.0 84.0 -60.7 Colombia 71.7 60.4 18.8 0.0 -- 53.9 6.1 782.6 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.1 9.5 -3.5 Mexico 57.4 67.0 -14.3 0.0 -- 62.9 37.2 69.0 Venezuela 271.5 376.6 -27.9 313.8 -13.5 399.6 301.4 32.6 TOTAL 492.3 586.3 -16.0 382.2 28.8 558.5 438.2 27.4 Asia Malaysia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.6 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 20.2 -100.0 5.9 7.1 -16.4 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 20.2 -100.0 5.9 8.7 -32.1 Middle East Neutral zone 171.1 100.4 70.4 65.8 160.1 124.5 123.8 0.6 Oman 9.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.3 5.3 18.2 Iraq 0.0 188.7 -100.0 196.9 -100.0 78.3 64.2 21.9 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 92.4 -100.0 61.8 112.9 -45.3 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.2 0.0 -- S Arabia 193.8 211.6 -8.4 330.5 -41.4 197.7 194.5 1.6 UAE 37.8 36.4 4.0 76.7 -50.7 58.9 87.0 -32.3 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.4 -100.0 Yemen 65.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.9 14.1 -58.4 TOTAL 477.1 537.0 -11.2 762.3 -37.4 536.5 611.2 -12.2 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 1.3 186.1 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 1.3 186.1 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.2 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 3.2 -8.2 Africa Nigeria 64.8 87.6 -26.0 0.0 -- 16.4 3.0 451.0 Angola 62.8 63.7 -1.4 93.9 -33.1 39.1 70.5 -44.5 Cameroon 0.0 23.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.7 9.3 14.9 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 14.1 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.5 3.0 49.0 Egypt 36.2 35.1 3.3 18.1 100.5 36.1 40.6 -11.0 Gabon 0.0 9.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.0 19.4 -48.4 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 1.9 91.3 Eq Guinea 0.0 19.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.5 25.5 -58.7 Libya 20.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 184.3 239.3 -23.0 111.9 64.6 132.8 187.3 -29.1 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.0 -100.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1153.7 1362.7 -15.3 1276.5 -9.6 1240.4 1275.4 -2.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)