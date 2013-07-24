NEW DELHI, July 24 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 9.5 percent less oil in June compared with a year earlier and made a rare purchase of Kazakhastan's CPC Blend, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.20 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in June, an increase of about 2.7 percent from May, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve refining margins. In the first six months of 2013, the private refiner shipped in about 1.21 million bpd of oil, a 4.1 percent decline from a year ago, the data showed. From January to June, it bought about 46 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela maintaining its position as top crude supplier, which it has held since May 2012, followed by Saudi Arabia. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first half of this year. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey and Leona from Venezuela, Perigrino from Brazil, Maya from Mexico, Castilla from Colombia, Lokele from Cameroon and Ras Gharib from Egypt. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-June 2013 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ June May %chg June %chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 22.5 65.6 -65.7 136.8 -83.6 24.1 94.1 -74.4 Colombia 0.0 66.3 -100.0 35.8 -100.0 54.5 5.9 823.6 Ecuador 69.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.5 0.0 -- Mexico 63.7 61.7 3.2 0.0 -- 62.5 58.1 7.7 Venezuela 348.2 335.3 3.9 275.0 26.6 414.5 230.3 80.0 TOTAL 503.6 528.9 -4.8 447.7 12.5 567.1 388.3 46.0 Asia Malaysia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.4 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 6.4 -10.5 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 7.8 -26.4 Middle East Neutral zone 146.9 122.7 19.8 179.9 -18.4 120.1 149.7 -19.7 Oman 0.0 6.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.5 9.8 -13.0 Iraq 133.4 66.7 100.1 0.0 -- 78.9 63.9 23.3 Qatar 76.5 66.3 15.3 158.1 -51.6 66.0 115.7 -42.9 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- S Arabia 173.2 242.7 -28.6 180.1 -3.8 195.1 192.6 1.3 UAE 51.1 0.0 -- 50.1 2.0 33.6 84.3 -60.1 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 17.3 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 21.2 -100.0 TOTAL 581.1 504.5 15.2 568.2 2.3 508.1 654.5 -22.4 Europe Albenia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.6 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.6 -100.0 C.I.S. Kazakhastan 32.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.9 -100.0 TOTAL 32.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 5.9 -7.9 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.6 0.0 -- Angola 0.0 33.6 -100.0 167.2 -100.0 39.7 86.7 -54.2 Cameroon 23.3 23.1 1.0 0.0 -- 11.7 13.7 -14.8 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 31.3 -100.0 0.0 15.5 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 0.0 -- Egypt 57.6 35.1 64.3 36.2 59.0 36.6 41.9 -12.6 Gabon 0.0 41.9 -100.0 23.2 -100.0 9.7 24.3 -60.2 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.4 -100.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 50.5 -100.0 16.0 21.3 -24.8 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 80.9 133.7 -39.5 308.4 -73.8 126.6 206.7 -38.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1198.2 1167.1 2.7 1324.3 -9.5 1212.9 1264.9 -4.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)