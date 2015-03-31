A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Indian oil and gas major Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Myanmar for a production sharing contract for two offshore blocks.

Reliance will be the operator of the blocks with a 96 percent participating interest while United National Resources Development Services Co. Ltd, a Myanmar company, will hold the remaining stake.

Reliance said in a statement its participation was in line with its strategy to expand its international asset base by investing in attractive oil and gas destinations.

