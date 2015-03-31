MUMBAI, March 31 Indian oil and gas major
Reliance Industries said on Tuesday it had signed an
agreement with Myanmar for a production sharing contract for two
offshore blocks.
Reliance will be the operator of the blocks with a 96
percent participating interest while United National Resources
Development Services Co. Ltd, a Myanmar company, will hold the
remaining stake.
Reliance said in a statement its participation was in line
with its strategy to expand its international asset base by
investing in attractive oil and gas destinations.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Mark Potter)