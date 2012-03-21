NEW DELHI, March 21 India's Reliance Power on Wednesday said it has obtained an order from the Delhi High Court restraining any "coercive steps" against its 4,000 MW-power project in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Economic Times newspaper had earlier reported that four state governments had slapped a fine of 4 billion rupees ($79.37 million) on the company's unit for delays in setting up the power project and had threatened to encash bank guarantees as well as terminate the power purchase agreements.

The project, which depends on imported coal from Indonesia, has been delayed after t he south-east Asian nation c hanged rules to benchmark the export price to the international market, thereby pushing up fuel costs for the proposed plant, which was expected to sell power to states at a fixed price.

