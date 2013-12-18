NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) has shut one of its two crude units because of power failure at its 660,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Jamnagar in western Gujarat , industry sources said on Wednesday.

The unit has been shut since the weekend, the sources said.

Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, has two crude units of similar capacity at the plant. It also operates a 580,000 bpd export-focused plant next to its old refinery.

The issue should be resolved soon, one of the sources said.

"Reliance's crude unit tripped on Saturday night... will take at least a week to be fully operational," a second source said, adding that the refinery's coker unit was also down.

No immediate comment was available from Reliance.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)