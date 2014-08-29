Aug 29 India's Reliance Industries,
controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has sought environment
ministry approval to build a new 400,000 barrels per day (bpd)
refinery at its Jamnagar complex, the world's biggest refining
complex.
Following are the units it proposes to have within the new
refinery, according to a copy of the proposal seen by Reuters:
UNIT CAPACITY (BPD)
Crude Unit 400,000
Solvent Deasphalting 2x125,000
Residue Hydrocracker 75/90
Vacuum gas oil hydrocracker 190
Fluidised catalytic cracker 125
Diesel hydro desulphuriser 165
Kero Merox 45
Platformer 75
Isomerisation 85
Naphtha Hydrotreater 130
LPG Merox 40
Lube Complex 15
Delayed Coker 2 mln T/yr
Coke/Coal gasification 8.25 mln T/yr
Source: Project pre-feasibility report by Reliance
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Michael Urquhart)