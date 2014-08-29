Aug 29 India's Reliance Industries, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has sought environment ministry approval to build a new 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery at its Jamnagar complex, the world's biggest refining complex. Following are the units it proposes to have within the new refinery, according to a copy of the proposal seen by Reuters: UNIT CAPACITY (BPD) Crude Unit 400,000 Solvent Deasphalting 2x125,000 Residue Hydrocracker 75/90 Vacuum gas oil hydrocracker 190 Fluidised catalytic cracker 125 Diesel hydro desulphuriser 165 Kero Merox 45 Platformer 75 Isomerisation 85 Naphtha Hydrotreater 130 LPG Merox 40 Lube Complex 15 Delayed Coker 2 mln T/yr Coke/Coal gasification 8.25 mln T/yr Source: Project pre-feasibility report by Reliance (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Michael Urquhart)