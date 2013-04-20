MUMBAI, April 20 Reliance Communications Ltd
, India's third-biggest cellular carrier by customers,
said on Saturday it is no longer in talks with Bahrain
Telecommunications Co (Batelco) for selling a stake in
its enterprise business unit.
Instead, the company said, it is in talks with a private
equity consortium that included Samena Capital and hoped to
complete the deal by May-end.
"Samena Capital, in a proposed consortium with certain other
global PE funds, is at an advanced stage of the process of due
diligence and completion of definitive documents in relation to
the acquisition of Reliance Globalcom Ltd," Reliance
Communications said in a statement.
It did not name the other members of the consortium and also
did not say why its talks with Batelco did not go ahead.
Reliance Communications and Batelco said last month they
were in talks over the Indian carrier's enterprise business
unit, which includes its undersea cable business. The sale of
the unit is crucial to cut Reliance communications' heavy debt
load.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)