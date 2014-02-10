NEW DELHI Feb 10 Reliance Communications Ltd
, India's No.4 mobile phone carrier by customers and
revenue, on Monday named Vinod Sawhny as its chief executive
officer.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil
Ambani, previously had chief executives for its wireless,
enterprise and international business divisions, but no overall
CEO.
Sawhny previously worked with India's Bharti Group, which
takes in top mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel Ltd,
for more than a decade in various roles.
Gurdeep Singh, chief executive at Reliance Communications'
dominant wireless business unit, will also head satellite
television and consumer broadband businesses in his new role as
CEO of consumer business, Reliance Communications said in a
statement.
Reliance Communications last Friday reported third-quarter
results that missed expectations.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by David Holmes)