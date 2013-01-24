BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Jan 24 Indian mobile phone carrier Reliance Communications Ltd's telecommunications tower arm is in "advanced" stages of discussions with three carriers for "a large" infrastructure sharing deal, a senior company executive told analysts on a conference call.
Gurdeep Singh, chief executive of Reliance Communications' wireless business, did not give any further detail.
Singh said it was "premature" to comment on contours of any potential deal, when asked if the company was open to lease out its towers to Reliance Industries Ltd at a discount to market price.
Reliance Industries, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, holds 4G permits for all of India, and has long been expected to take Reliance Communications towers on rent to roll out high-speed Internet services. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, editing by Anurag Kotoky)
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: