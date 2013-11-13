NEW DELHI Nov 13 India's Reliance
Communications Ltd is in active discussions with a
party to sell a stake in its international business that
includes undersea cables, a senior company executive said.
It will also look to sell a stake in its satellite TV
business to reduce its debt load, Gurdeep Singh, Reliance
Communications' Chief Executive for wireless business told
Reuters.
"We are actively discussing with a partner or a party to
hive off of the Globalcom business. We also will be actively
looking to hive off our DTH business, which we do not consider
to be a core business," Singh said.
Singh also said Reliance Communications was talking to
bankers to securitise the future proceeds from a network-sharing
deal with a unit of Reliance Industries, which he
expected to yield more than $1 billion.
($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)