NEW DELHI May 10 India's Reliance
Communications Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected
8.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, helped by higher other
income, even as the country's third-biggest mobile carrier by
customers struggles with its heavy debt load.
Consolidated net profit fell to 3.03 billion rupees ($56
million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, from 3.32
billion rupees reported a year earlier, said the company,
controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani.
Analysts had expected the company to report a net profit of
1.29 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 54.2300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)