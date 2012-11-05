Nov 5 Indian utility Reliance Power Ltd reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating expectations helped by higher generation capacity.

The company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, reported a net profit of 2.4 billion rupees ($44.65 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 2.35 billion rupees a year ago. Net sales more than doubled to 10.79 billion rupees, it said.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.1 billion rupees according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 53.75 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Matt Driskill)