MUMBAI, April 24 The Asian Development Bank said on Tuesday it will lend $103 million to Reliance Power Ltd , which is controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, to fund a solar power project in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The 100 megawatt plant will be located near the village of Dhursar in the Jaisalmer district of the northwest Indian state. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)