Linde, Praxair reach agreement on details of merger
FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair have reached a deal in principle on details of their proposed $70 billion merger, Linde said on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI A consortium of investors led by Indian private equity fund True North has agreed to acquire Religare Enterprises Ltd's health insurance business in the country, the groups said in a joint statement on Sunday.
The deal, which still needs regulatory approvals, values the Religare Health Insurance at 13 billion rupees ($202.3 million).
The move is part of Religare's strategy to consolidate and focus on its core business of financial services.
The transaction, Religare and True North said in a release, "marks the single largest investment in a standalone health insurance company in India".
J.P. Morgan acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Religare Enterprises on the transaction.
($1 = 64.2660 Indian rupees)
HONG KONG/BEIJING Chinese state-owned Sinochem and ChemChina are in merger talks to create the world's biggest industrial chemicals firm, to be headed by Sinochem chief Ning Gaoning, four people with knowledge of the negotiations said.