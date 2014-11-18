By Rupam Jain Nair
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 18 Followers of a self-styled
"godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas
from Indian security forces on Tuesday, preventing police from
arresting the controversial guru who is wanted on murder
charges.
Police failed to break through the human chain of men, women
and children around the fortress-like, sprawling hermitage where
the 63-year-old Satguru Rampalji Maharaj lives in the state of
Haryana, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of New Delhi.
Several people were hurt in clashes around the compound, as
Rampal's supporters threw stones from the roof. Some devotees
leaving the buildings said they had been kept there against
their will for days with little food or water.
"Our guru is a holy man. It is our duty to protect his life.
We will kill and fight till we die to save him," a devotee told
Reuters TV.
Tensions rose last week after a judge ordered Rampal's
arrest in a 2006 murder case, in which he is accused of
instructing his supporters to open fire on villagers, killing
one and injuring six.
"We have court orders to arrest the guru but his followers
are attacking the police from all directions. All our warnings
have failed," said police inspector Ramsharan Jadhav.
Rampal heads a sect that worships the 15th century Indian
poet and mystic Kabir, who is known for a message of tolerance
that is followed by people from different faiths.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Ashreena; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel)