By Rupam Jain Nair
| NEW DELHI, Sept 25
NEW DELHI, Sept 25 A prominent right-wing Hindu
group in India warned Muslims and Christians on Thursday not to
join in a lively Hindu religious festival this month, in the
latest bid by activists to step up segregation in the
multi-faith country.
Emboldened by the May election victory of Hindu nationalist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hardliners in his party and
affiliated Hindu groups have been stirring up sentiment against
India's religious minorities in recent months.
"We are warning Muslims and Christians that they should stay
away from all our festivals. The Navratri festival is for Hindus
only," Surendra Jain, spokesman for a Hindu group called the
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), told Reuters.
The annual, nine-night Navratri Hindu festival began on
Thursday. In many parts of the country it is marked by
celebrations involving prayer, music and dance among men and
women.
It is famous for being high-spirited and Christians and
Muslims are known to take part. They also take part in the Holi
Hindu spring festival.
But this year, Hindu activists plan for the first time to
demand identity cards to keep non-Hindus out of festival venues.
Usually in India, one can tell a person's religion by their
name.
"Muslims and Christians do not pray to the Hindu mother
goddess so why should they dance and enjoy nightly feasts with
us?" Jain said, accusing young Muslim men of taking part in the
festival to tempt Hindu girls into converting to Islam.
Members of the VHP have in the past been accused of
instigating communal violence, including riots in the western
state of Gujarat in 2002, when Modi was its chief minister.
At least 1,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims.
The VHP is a radical member of a cluster of right-wing Hindu
groups that includes Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Modi has distanced himself from the anti-Muslim views of
some of his supporters.
In an interview with the CNN news channel last week, Modi
praised the patriotism of India's Muslims and said they would
not be tempted by Islamist groups such as al Qaeda.
Modi, who is observing a nine-day fast to mark Navratri,
departed for the United States on Thursday, his first trip there
since being denied a visa in 2005 over allegations of religious
intolerance stemming from the 2002 riots.
In Modi's home state of Gujarat, a Muslim cleric this week
called Navratri a "festival of demons". He was arrested for his
comments, and hit and pushed by a member of the public as he was
detained.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)