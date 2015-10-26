* India's Sanatan Sanstha sect under the spotlight
By Rupam Jain Nair and Frank Jack Daniel
PONDA, India, Oct 27 The arrest of a member of
India's Sanatan Sanstha sect following the murder of a
well-known atheist has prompted renewed calls from some
politicians to ban the Hindu group, as concerns grow the
country's tradition of religious tolerance is being eroded.
Opening the doors of its Goa headquarters to foreign
journalists for the first time this month, Sanatan Sanstha told
Reuters it had nothing to do with the February murder of Govind
Pansare, and its mission was opposed to violence in all forms.
Instead, its members are preparing for the advent of a
divine Hindu kingdom in India within eight years.
"The aim is to prepare people for a divine kingdom, or Ram
Rajya, by 2023," said Durgesh Shankar Samant, a founding member
of the group that believes India's secular democracy has failed.
"Right now an awakening is going on."
The movement, which claims thousands of followers and
produces newspapers, books and websites, is one of a number of
Hindu groups that are growing in prominence.
Emboldened by the return to power of the mainstream Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the groups have taken
up causes with renewed vigour, including the protection from
slaughter of cows they consider to be sacred.
In recent weeks, three Muslims were killed for allegedly
killing cows; one of the murders sparked violent protests in the
Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.
And in attacks reminiscent of a spate of killings of secular
bloggers in neighbouring Bangladesh, Pansare was one of three
prominent Indian atheists to have been slain, two this year.
Pansare was known for attacking discrimination,
superstition, caste politics and religious fundamentalism.
President Pranab Mukherjee, an apolitical figurehead, has
publicly voiced concerns that multi-faith India, dominated by
Hindus but with sizeable minorities including around 180 million
Muslims, is becoming less tolerant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken against the lynching
by a Hindu mob of a man near Delhi, and more generally called
for peace between Hindus and Muslims.
But critics said the BJP leader's response was too slow at a
time when religious polarisation could favour his party as it
fights an important state election.
COSMIC VIBRATIONS
At the Sanstha's retreat, a three-storey white building that
overlooks a lush valley, volunteers known as seekers work at
flat screens on a suite of publications.
The content produced by volunteers in Goa, mostly young
women, covers everything from the length of hair and style of
clothes to best capture cosmic vibrations, to black energy
emitted by Western birthday cakes.
It also strays into the political.
After the 2013 murder of Narendra Dabholkar, an atheist who
founded a group of self-styled rationalists, its daily newspaper
published an article calling his death a "blessing from God."
"Life and death are a matter of fate. Every person gets the
result of his actions," the paper wrote.
Neither Sanatan Sanstha nor any of its members have been
implicated in the murder.
The sect was founded in 1990 by hypnotist Jayant Balaji
Athavale, who followers say is an incarnation of the Hindu god
Vishnu.
Seekers have spirituality measured in percentage terms, and
once they reach 70 percent they can call themselves saints.
Sanatan Sanstha hopes to open a university to teach people
this technique, and uses electronic instruments to photograph
"auras" that Samant said were able to strengthen around people
and objects in line with the group's version of Hindu practices.
Athavale, reportedly in his 70s, is rarely seen in public,
although the group does print his pronouncements.
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a political organisation drawn
mainly from Sanatan Sanstha ranks, last year published
Athavale's thoughts on slaughtering cows.
"Hindus, who are indifferent towards cow-slaughter and
attacks on 'Gou-rakshaks' (saviours of cows), are not fit to
live," Athavale is quoted as saying. (here)
GROUP UNDER SCRUTINY
Public scrutiny of Sanatan Sanstha increased after police
arrested one of its workers in September as a suspect in the
February shooting of Pansare.
The worker, Sameer Gaikwad, has not been charged and Sanatan
Sanstha says he is innocent.
India's counter terrorism National Investigation Agency
(NIA) has named another follower of the group, fugitive Rudra
Patil, as chief suspect.
Patil was already on the NIA's "most wanted" list in
connection with bomb blasts near a religious procession in 2009.
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti spokesman Ramesh Shinde said Patil
should turn himself in.
Sanatan Sanstha says the group has not been named by courts,
it opposes violence and its members have been unfairly accused.
But brushes with the law and sometimes outspoken
publications have triggered calls for successive governments to
ban it, including fresh demands from politicians from the
southern state of Goa and neighbouring Maharashtra.
Junior home minister Kiren Rijiju said the last government
chose not to ban the group, and that Goa, Maharashtra and
Karnataka had not presented him with new evidence to act on.
"Any organisation that is perpetrating any kind of violence
... you've got to be concerned about, but to ban an
organisation, you have to have a basis," he said.
(Additional reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai;
Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneshwar; Sandhya Ravishankar in Chennai;
Editing by Mike Collett-White)