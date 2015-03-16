* India's Christians call for greater protection
* Prime Minister Modi vowed to stamp out religious violence
* Minority faiths fear Hindu nationalist push against them
* Rape of elderly nun puts sex crimes back in headlines
By Rupak De Chowdhuri
KOLKATA, March 16 Christians in India said on
Monday that the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi had not done enough to protect their religion,
after a spate of attacks including the rape of a 75-year-old nun
at the weekend.
Christians prayed and held vigils across the country to
protest against the rape during an armed assault on a convent
school, the worst in a series of incidents that followers of the
faith say are making them feel unwelcome in their own country.
The convent attack also comes in the same month an interview
emerged of a man being held on death row for a fatal gang rape
in which he showed no remorse and blamed the victim.
The government banned the documentary, "India's Daughter", a
decision which angered some Indians who said it should be aired
to highlight the prevalence of gender inequality and sex crimes.
Father Savari Muthu, spokesman for the Delhi Catholic
Archdiocese and a national Church organiser, said the government
had not taken "concrete action to protect Christians.
"We have to raise our voice against the atrocities.
Christians will not tolerate this humiliation," he said, joining
critics who say Modi has not done enough to ensure religious
harmony in a country with a history of inter-faith bloodshed.
The motive for the assault and armed robbery in the eastern
state of West Bengal on Saturday was not clear.
MOTHER TERESA LEGACY QUESTIONED
It happened weeks after the leader of India's main Hindu
nationalist group said the charitable work of West Bengal-based
Mother Teresa had been aimed at religious conversion.
Critics say the remarks by the leader of the Rashtriya
Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an organization close to the
government, contributed to a climate where Christians are seen
as outsiders, despite a more than 1,500-year presence in India.
"I am not Indian any more, at least in the eyes of the
proponents of the Hindu Rashtra," prominent retired police chief
Julio Ribeiro wrote in a column for the Indian Express paper.
The RSS condemned the rape.
"No attack should be tolerated on any woman in India. Be it
a Hindu, a Muslim or a Christian," Suresh Joshi, RSS general
secretary, told reporters on Sunday.
Opposition lawmakers in the upper house of parliament on
Monday said the attack could damage the secular fabric of the
country, where about a fifth of 1.27 billion people identify
themselves as belonging to faiths other than Hinduism. The large
majority of those are Muslims.
Since December, half a dozen churches have been vandalised,
at the same time as conservative groups have campaigned to
convert to Hinduism members of "foreign religions" such as Islam
and Christianity.
In February, shortly after U.S. President Barack Obama
called for respect for religious freedom in India, Modi broke a
long silence on the subject and, speaking at a church event,
vowed a crackdown on religious violence.
Muthu said schools across the country were holding prayer
meetings on Monday. Christians held a silent protest in the
streets of Mumbai on Sunday.
Protesters demanded more security for churches and other
religious institutions. On Sunday, a Catholic church being built
in the northern state of Haryana was vandalised and its cross
replaced with a small statue of a Hindu god.
Police in West Bengal said they had detained five of seven
men who broke into the Convent of Jesus and Mary School in Nadia
district, northeast of Kolkata, capital of West Bengal. The man
suspected of rape has not been caught.
The rape victim was discharged from hospital on Sunday night
and appealed for peace, said Jaydeep Saha, a police official
investigating the crime.
(Additional reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel and Mike Collett-White)