NEW DELHI, Sept 29 Police in western India have
arrested 140 people after two men were stabbed during violence
between Hindus and Muslims that left more than a dozen injured
and was triggered by an image posted on Facebook, officials said
on Monday.
The violence in the state of Gujarat coincides with a visit
to the United States by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set
to meet President Barack Obama later on Monday on a trip
emphasizing India's economic potential.
For almost a decade Modi was unwelcome in the United States
after Washington revoked his visa in 2005 over accusations of
religious intolerance stemming from riots three years earlier in
Gujarat, when he was the state's chief minister.
Gujarat's government deployed riot police to control the
clashes in the city of Vadodara over the weekend and appealed to
religious leaders to intervene to curb them. Mobile telephone
Internet and bulk text messaging has been suspended for four
days as a precautionary step.
"We arrested 140 people on Sunday evening after two men were
stabbed," the city's police commissioner, E. Radhakrishnan,
said. "The injured are under medical observation and those who
have been arrested are being interrogated."
Trouble was sparked by an image widely distributed on social
media website Facebook that some Muslims considered offensive to
Islam, said a senior administration official in the city.
India has a dark history of religious violence, especially
between the Hindu majority and Muslims, who account for more
than 150 million people, making India the world's third most
populous Muslim nation.
Modi contested the 2014 general election from Vadodara but
gave up the seat in favour of Varanasi, the Hindu holy city in
north India, from which he had also contested.
At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died during a month
of rioting in Gujarat in 2002. Critics say Modi did not do
enough to stop the violence. Courts have found insufficient
evidence to back that up.
A U.S. nonprofit filed a civil lawsuit on Thursday, timed to
embarrass Modi during his trip to New York and Washington and
seeking compensatory and punitive damages for alleged crimes
against humanity over the 2002 riots.
Modi's early training was in a movement that sees Indian
culture as being primarily Hindu. Emboldened by his emphatic
election victory in May, Hindu hardliners have been agitating
across much of India against religious minorities.
The latest violence has marred celebrations of the Navratri
festival that involves men and women in prayer, music and dance.
It follows a campaign by radical Hindu groups to bar Muslims and
other religious minorities from taking part in the traditionally
tolerant festivities.
"The idea of banning Muslims from Hindu festivals has upset
the minority but we are determined to keep the celebrations open
to all," Radhakrishnan said, adding that tension had begun to
ebb.
Police in Vadodara this month arrested a Muslim cleric who
had labelled Navratri a "festival of demons".
