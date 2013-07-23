MUMBAI, July 23 The Reserve Bank of India said it did not receive any bids at its second consecutive special repo auction for mutual funds on Tuesday.

The central bank is offering the special repo facility at the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) interest rate of 10.25 percent.

Last week, the RBI had said it would offer a total of 250 billion rupees ($4.18 billion) to banks for funding mutual funds through a special repo window to meet their liquidity needs.

($1=59.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)