MUMBAI Aug 28 BNP Paribas downgraded Indian stocks to "neutral" from "overweight", saying policy reforms may be delayed until after general elections in 2014 due to a deadlocked government and high inflation.

However, the brokerage said the downgrade was "only" to neutral because India has a strong positive correlation with commodity prices, so "it is likely to be at least an in-line performer during 'risk-on' periods."

BNP said in a note on Tuesday 38 percent of Indian stock market earnings are derived from global cyclical sectors. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)