BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
MUMBAI Aug 28 BNP Paribas downgraded Indian stocks to "neutral" from "overweight", saying policy reforms may be delayed until after general elections in 2014 due to a deadlocked government and high inflation.
However, the brokerage said the downgrade was "only" to neutral because India has a strong positive correlation with commodity prices, so "it is likely to be at least an in-line performer during 'risk-on' periods."
BNP said in a note on Tuesday 38 percent of Indian stock market earnings are derived from global cyclical sectors. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct