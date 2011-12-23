(Updates with additional details, quotes) * Cuts FY12 GDP growth to 6.7 pct vs 7.3 pct earlier * Says high interest rates, policy inertia weigh * Sees fiscal deficit at around 5.5 pct of GDP * Says rupee may plunge to 58 rupees/dlr in 2012 By Archana Narayanan and Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Dec 23 Brokerage CLSA cut its forecast for Indian economic growth to 6.7 percent for the current fiscal year from its earlier projection of 7.3 percent, as high interest rates take a toll, with policy inertia and corruption scandals hurting confidence. Policy-making gridlock as the government is distracted by a series of corruption scandals and a fractious coalition has scared off investors and deterred approvals of projects needed to add capacity in an economy prone to overheating. "These domestic factors have added to the adverse impact of global headwinds, and have taken a bigger toll on growth," Rajeev Malik, an economist at CLSA in Singapore, wrote in a note. "Unlike 2008, the problems now are largely homegrown with greater political inertia and lower flexibility for using fiscal and monetary policies to counter the economic moderation," he added. He also lowered his forecast for GDP growth in fiscal 2013 to 6.3 percent from the prior 7.5 percent view. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India governor said the economy is poised to miss the central bank's growth forecast of 7.6 percent for 2011/12 ending in March. The government this month said it expected GDP to grow by 7.25 to 7.75 percent this year, down sharply from a February estimate of 9 percent. The central bank, last week, opted to pause an aggressive tightening cycle that involved lifting rates 13 times since March 2010. CLSA's Malik expects monetary policy to start easing from January, with the RBI likely to ease interest rates by 100 to 150 basis points in the coming twelve months. He also revised his fiscal deficit forecast for the year to around 5.5 percent of GDP from 5.2 percent earlier. "All eyes will be on the federal budget for FY13 at the end of February. The government has little choice but to announce a credible fiscal consolidation plan and limit the fiscal deficit to around 5 percent of GDP," Malik added. India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted target by a full percentage point to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2011/12, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll showed in November. RUPEE PLUNGE Malik expects the rupee to plunge to around 58 rupees to the dollar in 2012 due to an anticipated strong rebound in the U.S. currency. The rupee sank to a record low 54.30 to the dollar this month, down almost a fifth from its July highs, making it this year's worst performing currency in Asia. "The RBI's recent measures to check speculation in the currency market and to boost capital inflows will help the INR but a strong USD rebound could easily cause Asian currencies, including the INR, to depreciate significantly," Malik said. RBI has recently taken a slew of measures to support the rupee, including putting curbs on speculative trading and raising quotas for foreigners to buy local debt. "As always, INR will suffer more as India runs a current account deficit compared to surpluses by other economies," he added. (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)