Jan 5 Credit Suisse upgraded Indian
equities to "neutral" from "underweight," citing cheap
valuations, easing headline inflation and slower earnings
estimate downgrades in December.
"This is only the 14th quarter since 2000 that India has
been among the four most undervalued markets in the region," the
bank said in its research note dated Jan. 4, adding that on 12
of those 13 previous episodes, MSCI India outperformed
MXASJ(MSCI Asia ex. Japan) after 12 months.
The four cheapest markets in Asia are China, Korea, Hong
Kong and India, which was the bank's biggest underweight market
since September 2010, according to Credit Suisse's price-to-book
versus return-on-equity valuation model.
The Indian benchmark index shed 24.6 percent in
2011 to be the world's worst-performing major equity market. The
benchmark's fall in 2011 was only the second annual decline in a
decade.
Financials, materials, energy and consumer cyclicals are the
four most undervalued sectors in India, Credit Suisse said.
It added Tata Steel, Tata Motors and
Reliance Industries to its model portfolio, along with
Sun Pharmaceutical and Bharti Airtel.
However, it continued to have concerns over India's large
current account and fiscal deficits, it said.
