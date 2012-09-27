MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, Sept 27 Credit Suisse cut India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2013 to 6 percent from 6.5, while also cutting its forecast for fiscal 2013/14 to 7.2 percent from 7.8.
Credit Suisse said it expected interest rates to be cut by an additional 125 basis points (bps) by the end of the current fiscal year, including a 50 bps cut in October.
"Given the lags with which monetary policy operates, the monetary easing will have a bigger impact on 2014/15 GDP growth than 2013/14," the investment bank wrote in a note dated Thursday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)