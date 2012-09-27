MUMBAI, Sept 27 Credit Suisse cut India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2013 to 6 percent from 6.5, while also cutting its forecast for fiscal 2013/14 to 7.2 percent from 7.8.

Credit Suisse said it expected interest rates to be cut by an additional 125 basis points (bps) by the end of the current fiscal year, including a 50 bps cut in October.

"Given the lags with which monetary policy operates, the monetary easing will have a bigger impact on 2014/15 GDP growth than 2013/14," the investment bank wrote in a note dated Thursday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)