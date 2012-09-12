BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
MUMBAI, Sept 12 HSBC downgraded Indian stocks to "underweight" from "neutral", saying the debt crisis in Europe would be a drag on global equities, while at home, the country has seen no progress on fiscal consolidation or structural reforms.
"The newsflow will be probably negative for the market, making investors nervous," HSBC said in a report on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks