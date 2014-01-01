MUMBAI Jan 1 India's reserve money rose an annualised 10.6 percent in one week to Dec. 27, faster than 4.6 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 11 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 27, compared with 12 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)