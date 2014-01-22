MUMBAI Jan 22 India's money supply grew 14.5 percent on-year to Jan. 10 fortnight compared with 12.9 percent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 92.85 trillion rupees ($1.5 trillion) in year to Jan. 10 fortnight, compared with 92.28 trillion rupees on Dec. 27, the central bank data showed.

Reserve money rose an annualised 10 percent in the week to Jan. 17, faster than 2 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 10.8 percent year-on-year in the week to Jan. 17, compared with 11.8 percent a year earlier. ($1=61.8 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)