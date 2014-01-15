MUMBAI Jan 15 India's reserve money rose an annualised 10 percent in the week to Jan. 10, faster than 3.7 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 10.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Jan. 10, compared with 11.2 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)