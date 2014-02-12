MUMBAI Feb 12 India's reserve money rose an annualised 10.2 percent in the week to Feb. 7, faster than 5 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 10 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 7, compared with 10.9 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)