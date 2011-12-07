BRIEF-Wipro gets IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish co Valmet
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 7 India's central bank on Wednesday said year-on-year reserve money growth in the week to Dec. 2 was 12.8 percent compared with 22.3 percent a year-ago.
Currency in circulation grew 12.3 percent year-on-year during the week as against 19.1 percent year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.13 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.