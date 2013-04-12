MUMBAI, April 12 India's reserve money grew an annual 6 percent in the week to April 5, slower than 9.8 percent in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Currency in circulation grew 11.2 percent year-on-year in the week to April 5, compared with 11.6 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)