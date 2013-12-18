(Repeats to attach to alert)

MUMBAI Dec 18 India's reserve money rose 9.7 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 13, faster than 6.8 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 10.9 percent on year in the week to Dec. 13, compared with 11.7 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)