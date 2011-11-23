MUMBAI Nov 23 India's central bank on Wednesday said year-on-year reserve money growth in the week to Nov. 18 was 13.7 percent compared with 22.8 percent a year-ago.

Currency in circulation grew 12.3 percent year-on-year during the week as against 21.0 percent year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)