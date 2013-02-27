UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
MUMBAI Feb 27 India's reserve money grew an annual 7.5 percent in the week to Feb. 22, slower than 8.5 percent in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Currency in circulation grew 11.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 22, compared with 12.2 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Recasts, adds quote)