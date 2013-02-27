MUMBAI Feb 27 India's reserve money grew an annual 7.5 percent in the week to Feb. 22, slower than 8.5 percent in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 11.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 22, compared with 12.2 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)