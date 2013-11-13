MUMBAI Nov 13 India's reserve money rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 8, faster than 11.2 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 11.9 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 8, compared with 1.1 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)