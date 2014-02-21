MUMBAI, Feb 21 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $293.79 billion as of Feb. 14 from $292.33 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb 14 Feb 7 Feb 15 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 267,247 265,832 259,786 Gold 20,076 20,076 26,975 SDRs 4,459 4,429 4,406 Reserve Tranche Position 2,007 1,994 2,352 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,789 292,331 293,519 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)