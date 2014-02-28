MUMBAI, Feb 28 India's foreign exchange reserves fell marginally to $293.41 billion as of Feb. 21 from $293.79 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb 21 Feb 14 Feb 22 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 266,868 267,247 258,229 Gold 20,076 20,076 26,975 SDRs 4,456 4,459 4,376 Reserve Tranche Position 2,006 2,007 2,336 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,406 293,789 291,916 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)