MUMBAI, March 7 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $294.36 billion as of Feb. 28 from $293.41 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb 28 Feb 21 March 1 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 266,902 266,868 257,608 Gold 20,978 20,076 26,292 SDRs 4,469 4,456 4,352 Reserve Tranche Position 2,011 2,006 2,323 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 294,360 293,406 290,574 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)