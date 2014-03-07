MUMBAI, March 7 India's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $294.36 billion as of Feb. 28 from
$293.41 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Feb 28 Feb 21 March 1
2014 2014 2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 266,902 266,868 257,608
Gold 20,978 20,076 26,292
SDRs 4,469 4,456 4,352
Reserve Tranche Position 2,011 2,006 2,323
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 294,360 293,406 290,574
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)